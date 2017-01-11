Protesters urge state to block nuclear bailout plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, environmental advocates sent a strong message to the state and Governor Andrew Cuomo criticizing a nuclear bailout plan just days after it was announced that the Indian Point Nuclear Plant would close.

Protesters marched with a giant screw that reads “The Cuomo Tax Screws New York.” Supporters are calling Cuomo’s plan to bail out dangerous and failing upstate New York nuclear plants. They say the cost of the bailout will fall on the backs of the taxpayers.

Details on the bailout contracts have not yet been released.