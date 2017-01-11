Police seek information in East Greenbush vehicle larcenies

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating a number of larcenies from motor vehicles in East Greenbush.

Police say the larcenies occurred on Saturday, January 7 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in neighborhoods off Third Avenue Extension. This includes neighborhoods in and around Plaza Avenue, Rockefeller Blvd., Cedar Crest Drive, Eddy Lane, Malibu Hill, Hillcrest Drive, Pauline Court, and the streets off of these entry roads.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity, persons, or vehicles are urged to contact police at (518)-786-2440.

Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance video that was operating during the hours and date listed above to contact them.