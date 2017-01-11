Police arrest woman in connection to jewelry heist in 2014

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say a Troy woman has been charged in connection to a jewelry heist during a house burglary in 2014.

Police were called to a break-in on Elliot Road on July 22, 2014. The owner returned home from work to find the house entered, ransacked, and a broken window.

Police say cash and jewelry were reported stolen valued over $7,000.

During the crime scene investigation, technicians recovered DNA material and submitted it to the New York State Forensic Lab for analysis.

This week, police say Angela Fusco, 37, was identified as being the source of the crime scene DNA. She had been apparently arrested for an unrelated crime investigation where her DNA was obtained and submitted as well.

Fusco was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree. She was arraigned and remanded to county jail.