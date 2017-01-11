Polar Express employees say they haven’t received last paycheck

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Numerous employees with the Polar Express train in Saratoga Springs claim they have not received their last paychecks.

NEWS10 ABC was told between 80 and 100 employees have not gotten their paychecks. NEWS10 talked to two of them.

NEWS10 reporter Carmen Chau called several numbers for the company on Wednesday and either did not receive a call back or the numbers didn’t work.

Richard White has been waiting for his last paycheck since the end of December. He said his check should be over $200.

“The respect and the thanks I get from this company is, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not getting paid,’” he said.

White has been a loyal employee for the Polar Express. He has even taken on the role of Santa Claus and a hobo. He and other employees said they’ve tried all they can to reach out to Iowa Pacific Holdings, the company that owns Polar Express. It’s based out of Chicago.

“They said they were mailed out last Friday,” White said. “They’d be in the mail today or yesterday.”

White said his calls were hung up on, never got his calls and e-mails returned, and he was told the president was too busy to talk. He also said it’s not the first time the company has had issues with paying its employees.

“Show me the dignity and respect that I gave you that has taken away from my family time for the holidays,” White said.

Cathy Antinore has been a dancing chef for the Polar Express for two years. She is also owed a check worth more than $200.

“It’s been very frustrating because I do love the job and our local supervisor,” she said. “They’ve been awesome. It’s just the main company itself.”

Both White and Antinore said if they still don’t get paid, they will have to make the hard decision of leaving a job they truly love.

Several employees told NEWS10 they’ve contacted the Department of Labor and was asked to fill out a form, so they’re waiting on a response. Some of them were told they’d get their checks by Friday, though they said they won’t fall for it this time.