NY bill would keep birth control free if ‘Obamacare’ revoked

The Associated Press Published:
Birth Control

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New Yorkers could get free birth control even if President-elect Donald Trump repeals “Obamacare,” under legislation proposed by the state attorney general.

The bill proposed Wednesday by Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman would guarantee co-pay free coverage, access to a year’s worth of contraception at one time, and free vasectomies.

Similar legislation introduced by Schneiderman last year passed the Assembly but stalled in a Senate committee.

The New York Health Plan Association, an industry group, said the legislation would create new insurance mandates that will drive up costs.

California, Maryland and Vermont have enacted similar state laws guaranteeing birth control coverage now mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

Trump said Wednesday that he’s committed to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s