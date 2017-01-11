Medical marijuana home deliveries to begin in NYC area

The Associated Press Published:
marijuana-dispensary

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – A medical marijuana provider says it will begin home delivery to severely ill patients in the New York City area.

Vireo Health of New York said Wednesday that state health officials have given them approval for deliveries that will begin within 90 days in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

Vireo says the delivery program is designed for homebound patients with life-threatening and debilitating diseases such as cancer and Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Vireo is one of five companies licensed by New York state to cultivate, manufacture and dispense medical marijuana.

Since last January, patients with certain conditions have been able to obtain non-smokeable marijuana through dispensaries in New York.

