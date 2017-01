TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man has been sentenced to prison for drug and gun charges.

Rashene Lawton, 42, was sentenced to eight years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to the second-degree violent felony charge.

He was originally facing a 16 count indictment for selling heroin and cocaine, as well as illegally possessing a revolver.

He’s a prior felony who has already served time.

Lawton was also ordered to spend five years under supervision once he’s released.