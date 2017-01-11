Local treatment centers speak out on Gov. Cuomo’s proposals to fight heroin, opioid epidemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo has made it a top priority to continue the fight against the heroin and opioid epidemic in New York State.

His 6-point plan builds on new legislation signed in June to combat heroin addiction. The proposals aim to curb overprescribing and to get fentanyl and other synthetic opioids off the streets.

The plan would also eliminate prior authorization requirements from insurance companies. Local treatment centers say that would be instrumental.

“Sometimes insurance companies will deny us and we don’t get the prior authorization to help that patient, then what do we do?” said Equinox Mental Health Counselor Joele Haynes.

Gov. Cuomo is also proposing the state’s first recovery high school to help teens battling addiction.