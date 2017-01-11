Jury trial begins in horse abuse case in Saratoga Co.

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A jury trial began Thursday in an ongoing horse abuse case in the Town of Greenfield.

Duane Carpenter was charged with 12 counts of animal neglect after he was accused of failing to provide water to 12 horses on property at 131 Wilton-Greenfield Road.

Thursday in court, multiple witnesses testified and the prosecution displayed photos showing metal objects, wood, a broken metal gate, and barbed wire inside the pasture.

A Saratoga County Sheriff’s Deputy said he was not able to break the ice at a stream to get to water on the property, and another witness said water was provided to only two of the 14 horses.

Carpenter was convicted prior of two other animal cruelty charges. The former owner of the horses, his sister Ann Arnold, was convicted of abusing more than one dozen horses.

The horses were removed from the farm in 2015.