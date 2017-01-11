Horse neglect trial underway in Saratoga Co.

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A horse neglect trial is getting underway in Saratoga County.

Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of Duane Carpenter. Carpenter took over caring for malnourished horses after his sister, Ann Arnold, was accused of not properly caring for the animals.

Carpenter was later arrested himself for overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, as well as underfeeding them.

He’s also accused of not paying $13,000 dollars to have his horses cared for at a boarding facility. Thirteen horses were removed from the property.