Gun show will return to Saratoga City Center

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A battle in Saratoga over guns, safety and the Second Amendment is now over.

The Saratoga Gun Show is now officially slated to return to the City Center in May.

People on both sides of the gun issue have gone back and forth on the show’s future for years.

Anti-weapon protesters put pressure on the center and last year it decided to not the event offer any future dates.

Those in support of the show pushed back.

More than 2,000 people signed a petition saying they wanted to gun show to stay right where it is and now their voices have been heard.