Grandpa arrested for traveling with pot-laced cookies meant for terminally ill granddaughter

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) — A California grandfather spent a night in jail after Texas troopers arrested him for having pot-laced cookies and some marijuana in his car.

The man’s out-of-state medical marijuana card didn’t get him out of trouble. If you’re looking for a place to hide your green, a green bag in the trunk of your car may not be your best bet.

“I’m not, I’m a grandpa,” Phillip Blanton, 67, said. “I never intended to offend the State of Texas.

Blanton has been using medical marijuana in California for ten years, so when he came to town to visit his terminally ill granddaughter Michaela, he brought it with him and you know, he brought a little for her too.

“I’m a grandpa so I’m thinking like a grandpa, I’m thinking I’m going to help my granddaughter [because] I’m going to give her some [of] grandpa’s cookies [to] help her with her nausea and vomiting and the pain from the severe chemotherapy they had to give her,” Blanton explained.

Grandpa Blanton made it all the way outside of Dallas when he was pulled over.

“They told me, ‘we pull people over from California and from Colorado because they’re always bringing in drugs in the state,’” Blanton said.

Officers found four ounces of marijuana and a big bag of marijuana laced cookies. They also found a gun, but that was legal.

“And I’m thinking, my god the gun is far more deadly than marijuana in a cookie,” Blanton explained. “If you can respect my gun license, why can’t you respect my medical license?”

The grandpa spent the night in jail before being released on a $20,000 bond.

“And all of those guys fell in love with me because I’m grandpa and they took care of me while I was in there [asking] ‘are you okay, you need anything’ you know, and when I left, they all clapped for me,” Blanton added. “They did, they all hugged me and said, ‘you’re our hero because you’re doing this for your granddaughter.’”