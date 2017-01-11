Gov. Cuomo’s State of the State tour wraps up in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in Albany Wednesday to wrap up his six-stop State of the State tour.

The year, the democratic governor ditched the tradition of delivering a single address, instead making multiple stops around the state to discuss issues local to each stop.

The governor starts Wednesday in Syracuse, speaking to that region around 11:00 a.m., and will then make his way to the UAlbany campus at 2:00 p.m.

So far the governor has laid out proposals to modernize state voting laws to incorporate early voting and same day registration. He has also proposed raising the age to stop prosecuting 15 and 16-year-olds as adults.

In an effort to help out the middle class, Cuomo says he wants to offer free SUNY tuition to families earning less than $125,000 a year. Cuomo has also proposed setting aside $2 billion to upgrade aging infrastructure and protect drinking water.

On Monday, Cuomo came out in favor of expanding ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft state-wide.

Not everyone is on board with Cuomo’s future or current plans. Monday morning a truck with a giant screw attached on top was parked in front of the Capitol.

Protestors tell News10 the screw symbolizes New Yorkers getting “screwed” by Cuomo’s nuclear bailout deal.

Protestors say the deal will force Albany residents to pay higher energy bills over the next several years.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest on Governor Cuomo’s State of the State address throughout the day.