Gov. Cuomo’s helicopter makes emergency landing after State of the State address

Web Staff Published: Updated:
cuomo2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s helicopter made an emergency landing after the governor delivered his State of the State address in Albany on Wednesday.

The governor’s office says at around 4 p.m. Gov. Cuomo’s helicopter filled with fumes that smelled like smoke. The pilot then made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport.

The governor, two aides, members of security and the pilot were on board. No one was injured.

According to the governor’s office, everyone has been safely transported back to the city.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

