Erie Canal system named national historic landmark

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Erie Canal has been in our backyard for 200 years and has played an integral role in our state’s development. On Wednesday, it was finally recognized.

The Secretary of the Interior has announced that the New York State Canal System has been designated a national historic landmark. It’s an honor given to less than three percent of the thousands of places currently on the historic register, but it took only a little over two years to prove the system had its place on the list.

Supporters of the designation say that’s because the waterway still remains relevant.

“The canal system is current, it’s vibrant, it exists, [and] that’s what makes this as every unique as a historic district and as a notional historic landmark,” said Executive Director of Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, Bob Radliff. “Not just because of its history, but also because you can experience it today.”

The designation includes Erie, Champlain, Oswego, and Cayuga-Seneca canals.

