Albany Tulip Festival looking for art, food vendors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is seeking craft, fine art and food vendors for the 69th annual Tulip Festival.

The Tulip Fest will be held May 13 and 14 in Washington Park. The application deadline for vendors is Monday, March 6.

For more details and to download an application, you can visit here.

To request an application via phone or email, contact 518-434-5416 or email mkimble@albanyny.gov.

For additional information, you can visit the Albany Events website or complete a volunteer request form.