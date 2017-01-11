911 operator takes call that her home was on fire

MADISONVILLE, Texas (CNN) – An emergency dispatcher in Texas recently answered a call that hit her on both a personal and professional level.

“911 what’s your emergency?”

It was 12:30 a.m. and Layla Wray, a dispatcher took a call about a house fire six miles away.

Dispatcher: “Your house is on fire Cassidy?”

Daughter: “Yes.”

Dispatcher: “Okay, okay what’s going on?”

“I guess for a minute I thought I had to ask who it was I don’t know, Cassidy? Then I just went into dispatcher mode.”

Throughout the entire call, Layla remained remarkably calm, knowing on the other end of the line, her home was in flames.

“I realized the house was burning down but I needed to find out where everyone was and where were the adults.”

Her daughter, Cassidy said everyone was out, but she did raise concerns for their puppies.

“I was hoping to brace her for, you know, they may not all get out.”

Through it all, Layla kept her composure but did have to put a stop to her kids arguing.

“They were bickering and all of I sudden I was like look we don’t have time for that, we have other things going on. I need to know what’s happening there, not what y’all little squabble is right now.”

The good news is that everyone made it out safely, including the entire litter of puppies.

“My husband got the puppies and deputy went in and got the dogs. He got the puppies out. It’s just been amazing. Everyone is just helping.”

The family’s home was not insured, but they plan to rebuild.

They own the land and have started a GoFundMe account.