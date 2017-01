Trixie – 8 year old Corgi mix

Hello, I’m Trixie, a sweet senior. I’m seeking a home with no other pets. I walk well on leash, and I’d love to go on extra walks as I’m working on losing weight. I am social with people and older kids. I am house trained.

I am not very interested in toys. I would rather hang out with people and be a part of the family. Please call or stop in to the shelter to see if I could be the one for you.

Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878