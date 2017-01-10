WOW airlines offering discounted flights to Europe

LOS ANGELES (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for a cheap getaway to Europe, WOW airlines is offering discounted flights.

WOW Airlines says for a limited time it’s offering $69.99 tickets from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Stockholm (ARN), Bristol (BRS), and Edinburgh (EDI).

The fares go on sale Tuesday and will be offered for flights between January 15, 2017 and April 5, 2017.

Other discounted flights include $99 tickets from Miami (MIA) and Boston (BOS) to Iceland. and to Paris, London (LGW), Amsterdam (AMS), Berlin (SXF), and Frankfurt (FRA) for $149 and $129 respectively.

