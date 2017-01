HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An $850,000 agreement between Saint-Gobain, Honeywell and the Village of Hoosick Falls has been reached.

The money will come from both companies to pay back the village who have contracted out consultants and lawyers to sort out the water contamination crisis.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m.

People are encouraged to comment before the board votes to approve the proposal.