Red Cross: We need donations for all blood types

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the holiday season, the American Red Cross collected about five percent less blood than they had anticipated.

“At this point, it’s an emergency appeal for all blood types,” Red Cross Communications Director Kimmy Venter said.

The Red Cross collected 37,000 fewer units of blood than they would have wanted and as providers of 40 percent of the blood for the country, it’s also a nationwide problem. However, at the Albany Blood Donation Center, they say the local need is dire.

“We really need people in our own community because we do provide blood to almost every hospital in the area,” Venter said.

Venter says a drop is normal at this time of year but the current shortage is based on their expectations and then falling short even of that. She says the cause is two-fold.“It has a lot to do with hectic schedules over the holidays we know that in some parts of the country winter weather has forced us to cancel drives or just stopped people from coming out.”

Another consideration when it comes to the shortage is the fact that some types of donations have a shorter shelf life.

“Platelets, for example, have a five-day shelf so from the moment you donate, they are very quickly passed onto a patient,” Venter said. “So, even if we have hundreds of people come out to donate today we are going to need people to donate again tomorrow.”

People like Tony Liquori who came from Rexford to donate a double on Tuesday.

“It’s the easiest thing to do to help out,” Liquori said.

Something easy and is vital to the community.

“Patients that need blood and blood products may not be able to get them when they need them and that’s life threatening,” Venter said.

To find out how you can help and a list of upcoming drives in the area go to redcrossblood.org.