Police: Greenport man breaks into Quick Mart, smashes gaming machine to steal money

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Greenport man was arrested after breaking into a Hudson convenience store Monday night and stealing money.

Around 10:45 p.m., Hudson police were notified the burglary alarm had gone off at a Quick Mart store on Green Street. Lydia Berliner lives across the street.

“We actually heard it happen,” she said. “We saw the police cars pull up.”

The burglary was captured on camera. A man shattered the glass door with a hammer while the store was closed. He then used the hammer to smash the gaming machine, and he stole close to $140 in quarters and bills.

Police have not recovered the money.

The man also wrapped his shoes in yellow plastic bags so evidence would not be left behind.

The entire incident took less than 20 seconds, police said

The door to the Quick Mart is currently covered up like this after the burglary. Owner says the suspect was a frequent customer. pic.twitter.com/eSQ1bB3xE2 — Carmen Chau (@CChau88) January 10, 2017

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Vandy Lee Whitehead. The Quick Mart owner said he’s a frequent customer.

Whitehead was charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Petit Larceny.

The Quick Mart owner did not want to go on camera but released the following statement to NEWS10 ABC:

He was a hardworking guy. He texted me a couple of days ago asking for work, and I didn’t have anything to offer him. So what he did was probably out of desperation for money. I’m not mad because it’s hard to find a job nowadays.

Customers, however, don’t feel the same. They said it’s not fair to the owner.

“Now he has to get his machine fixed and his door fixed,” Charles Thomas, of Hudson, said. “If it’s hard out there for them, it’s going to be hard for him, too.”

Whitehead has a criminal history, according to police. He has convictions of Sodomy, Sexual Abuse, Assault and Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender that date between 1991 and 2011.

He is expected in court for the burglary on Thursday.