ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Police have released the official cause of death for an elderly woman in Arlington, Vermont.

The 81-year old victim was found dead in her Vermont home last week and Vermont State Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police say someone forced their way into Jones’ Buck Hill Road home last Wednesday.

She was later found by neighbors.

Detectives say they’re looking into any connections with recent burglaries in the area.

So far, no arrests have been made.