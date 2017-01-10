Man gets ticketed for warming up car in his driveway

ROSEVILLE, MI (WCMH) — A Michigan man vented on Facebook after a police officer gave him a ticket for warming up his car in his own driveway.

“Every person warms up their car,” Nick Taylor said. “We live in Michigan!”

Taylor said that he started his car Tuesday morning and went inside for five minutes while it warmed up. When he went back outside, he saw that he received a ticket that said “motor vehicle unattended.”

“Vehicle parked in drive with keys in ignition, motor running — no one around,” the Roseville officer wrote on the ticket.

“I was furious when I saw it,” Taylor said.

Thursday, Taylor went to Facebook to vent about the incident, saying “Let’s all take a moment to thank officer dips*** K. Keary for wasting the taxpayer’s money and giving me a ticket for warming up my car in my own d*** driveway.”

“You’re putting the public at risk,” Roseville police Chief James Berlin said. “This is purely a public safety issue.”

Michigan, like New York, makes it illegal to leave a vehicle unattended while the motor is running.

Section 1210 of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law makes it illegal for a driver to leave a vehicle without stopping the engine, locking the ignition and removing the key from the car.

Officials say it’s to prevent motor vehicle thefts. Violators could receive a ticket.

There is an exception to the law if you use a remote control starter to warm up your car. According to the law, it’s not a violation because a key is not in the ignition.

There are similar “no idling “laws on the books in Kentucky, Washington and Indiana.

Berlin said he’s not tearing up the ticket. He’s also angry about the online name calling.

“You see the disparaging comments he made about my officer?” Berlin told WDIV. “Drop dead.”