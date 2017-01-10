Hamlet and Ghost reopening after Thanksgiving fire

Related Coverage Hamlet and Ghost sets up fundraiser to raise money for employees after fire

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Back in business! Hamlet and Ghost is finally re-opening after a Thanksgiving morning fire tore through Caroline Street.

As they put the finishing touches on repairs, employees at Hamlet and Ghost are excited to get back to work this Thursday. Its doors have been closed since Thanksgiving morning when a fire in the building next door destroyed their kitchen.

Bar owners wanted to make sure their employees could still enjoy the holidays even temporarily without paychecks. They raised nearly $20,000 with a GoFundMe account to pay workers even while they were closed.

“That extra check goes a long way when you’re looking at a tough time like that,” Brendan Dillon, co-owner, said.

All that money raised by the local community through the GoFundMe and various other fundraisers.

Employees say they are amazed and grateful for all the support.