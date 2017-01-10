Gillibrand introduces measure to protect women’s healthcare under ACA

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has introduced a new measure to stop what she has called a “rollback of women’s healthcare.”

The junior senator plans to file an amendment in the 2017 budget resolution that would take a stand against any attempt to take away coverage, protections, and access to care for women under the Affordable Care Act.

The provisions include:

  • Women could not be charged more because of their gender;
  • Pregnancy cannot be used as a pre-existing condition to deny coverage;
  • Women can receive preventative care without copays, including birth control, mammograms, cervical cancer screenings and breast feeding supplies;
  • Coverage must be included for maternity care;
  • Health insurance companies can’t discriminate against providers who offer reproductive health care services to women

The move comes as republicans in Washington are pushing for the repeal of the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

