Former businessman convicted in fraud scheme

Web Staff Published:
Lawrence Rosenbaum

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The former insurance broker and kosher cheese company owner accused of defrauding investors out of a million dollars has pleaded guilty.

Lawrence Rosenbaum, 65, faces 3 to 9 years in prison and has agreed to pay nearly a million dollars in restitution.

According to prosecutors, Rosenbaum solicited funds for four separate businesses, including Saratoga Cheese Company nut he was diverting that money to himself.

“Exploiting others for personal financial gain is reprehensible, and for a parent to exploit the death of their child for the same reason is unthinkable,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “My office will continue fighting to root out both securities fraud and insurance fraud and fully prosecute those responsible for it.”

Prosecutors say some of the stolen money was used to travel to and from Costa Rica where he paid for an apartment and supported a mistress.

His wife Thomasine Henderson, 66, was convicted last week.

