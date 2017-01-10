Fire at multi-family home in Albany under investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire at a multi-family home in Albany.

The red cross is helping the people who lived there.

The flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. at 891 Mercer Street.

Battalion Chief Dave Newton says they found the heaviest fire on the second and third floors but were able to get a handle on it quickly.

“Companies pulled up, had fire showing on the exterior of the second and third floors,” Newton said. “They had limited access to ladders so the first engine company on the scene threw water on it quick and did a real good job of knocking it down.”

No one was injured and firefighters believe the house is salvageable.