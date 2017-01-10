Father transforms backyard into 300-foot long luge for his 15 kids

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC NEWS) – A South Jordan father’s backyard is the place to be this winter after he transformed the area into a 300-foot long luge run for his 15 kids.

Our photographer Jesse Valdez put the extreme snow luge to the test, and by the time he got to the bottom, he was nothing but smiles.

Thomas Williams, Luge Construction Supervisor, and his family started building it after Christmas, and as of Saturday, there is plenty of white stuff to keep the kids busy over the next couple of days.

Williams said the luge started out small several years ago and every year it gets bigger and bigger.