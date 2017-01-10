Donald Trump wants health care law swiftly replaced

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is pushing for an immediate repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, contradicting the wishes of some in his own party.

Some Republican lawmakers want to quickly repeal President Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement but wait up to two or three years to pass a full replacement.

Trump told The New York Times on Tuesday that he wanted a repeal vote “probably some time next week.” He also said “the replace will be very quickly or simultaneously, very shortly thereafter.”

Trump said a delay would mean “weeks” at most. But Republicans in Congress appear nowhere near a deal and House Speaker Paul Ryan has urged that lawmakers be given time to draft replacement legislation.

Trump is meeting with transition officials about health care Tuesday.