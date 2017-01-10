Cohoes high schoolers teaching senior citizens how to use modern technology

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Technology can sometimes be a difficult thing to keep up with, but a group of local high school students are doing their part to help.

Technology is always moving forward and always evolving. For many it can be complicated to use, especially for senior citizens.

The Cohoes High School Honor Society is now volunteering to make it a little easier.

“They’re really excited to work with that age group of people who needs so much to share, but also need something from what we have to offer,” honor society advisor Amanda Powers said.

Every Tuesday, the Cohoes Multi-Service Senior Center will host a program that connects generations.

Powers said today’s kids speak the language of technology, so now they’ll translate that language for an older generation.

“Helping them set up their e-mails, set up a password, set up a Gmail account; things that are useful to them,” she said.

Each week at 3:30 p.m., the hour-long session will teach senior citizens how to use e-mail, iPhones, laptops and Facebook.