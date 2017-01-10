Albany says goodbye to departing Police Chief Brendan Cox

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany bids farewell to one of its leaders Tuesday. Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox is leaving the department to take on a new national position.

Chief Cox is known for being big on community and loved spending time with the people he served and protected for more than 20 years.

Many of those people tell News10 ABC they are sad to see Chief Cox go. The Chief’s fellow officers at the Albany Police Department echo that sentiment.

On Tuesday, the department will hold a “piping out” ceremony to mark the end of Chief Cox’s dedicated service.

Since 1994 Cox worked his way up through the ranks of the Albany Police Department, eventually being appointed Chief in July 2015.

One of his most notable accomplishments was implementing a program called “LEAD”, making Albany the third city in the entire country to adopt it.

The program focuses on working with low-level offenders who may have turned to crime because of addiction, mental health, or poverty.

Rather than throwing those low-level offenders in jail, the program explores alternative options and addresses the root problems.

While Cox and his family will continue to live in the Capital Region, he’s decided to go full time with the LEAD program on a national level.

Albany’s Deputy Chief Robert Sears will be filling in for now until a permanent replacement is found.