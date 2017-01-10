Albany Med building ER focusing only on children

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A first of its kind emergency facility is about to be built in the Capital Region.

Albany Medical Center announced Tuesday its plans to build a new ER focusing only on children.

The Legos seemed an appropriate choice for this groundbreaking.

Front and center was 5-year-old Aeden Conway.

“He’s had three open heart surgeries here and three cardiac catheterizations, all by the age of two. Albany Med, they’re really family,” Jennifer Conway, Aeden’s mom, said.

Jennifer says she was honored to be part of Albany Medical Center’s announcement of its plans to construct a Pediatric Emergency Department, a first of its kind ER in the Capital Region for children only.

“Children are not small adults. They are different. They are different little beings,” Dr. Christopher King said.

And they require a different kind of medical care, says the Chair of Emergency Medicine Dr. Christopher King.

He says the new building will feature a triage room to assess severity of illnesses and injuries, an onsite x-ray and imaging, and private rooms for children and their parents.

“It’s going to be a place that’s going to be family friendly when you get there. You know it’s a place for kids.”

Albany Med’s president and CEO James Barba said the new facility is expected to open for patients no later than the fall of 2018.