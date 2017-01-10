1/10 Pet Connection: Darby

DARBY – Hound mix, male, 3 years, 48 lbs. Darby is a three year old hound mix from Tennessee. He is an enthusiastic, curious affectionate boy who loves his foster family, their friends and neighbors.

Darby loves to wrestle and play chase games with other dogs, loves to nap during car rides, is crate trained and housebroken. After a fun day, he loves to sleep in your lap on the sofa. Darby is working on a variety of house manner skills. He has quickly learned to sit before being served his supper bowl.

Life here in the northeast seems to have presented many new things to Darby that he may not have previously been exposed to, such as television, doors, and stairs. It is fun watching him as he enjoys learning how to adjust to a more domestic life and it is recommended that Darby live in a house that can provide him with a good balance of structure and fun activity

Peppertree Rescue 518-435-7425