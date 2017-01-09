NEWS10 ABC in Albany, NY has an immediate opening for a Technical Media Operator. The Technical Media Operator has four primary tasks and can be assigned to them as station needs dictate: Newscast Directing, Newscast Audio Operator, Media Center Operator and Master Control Operator. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to know everything about the technical operations of a television station.

Qualified candidates will have a degree in television communication or equivalent experience. The person selected for this position will show enthusiasm to take charge assigned task and to lead those who contribute to the success of those tasks. A high level of personal initiative and responsibility are key.

Apply online MediaGeneral.com and send a resume to hr@news10.com. Background check required. Young Broadcasting of Albany is an Equal Opportunity Employer.