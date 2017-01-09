Stolen car ditched in TV station parking garage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) – A stolen car with bullet holes is ditched in an Arkansas TV news station parking garage.

Three men abandoned the car and police are still trying to track them down.

In a surveillance video, the suspected thieves abandon a stolen car with bullet holes at the Channel 7 TV station parking garage.

“When they told me it was at Channel 7, everybody I told that was like ‘what?'” Laura Yocum, car owner, said.

At around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the Nissan Altima pulled up to the second floor of the television station’s parking garage.

Once the car was parked, three men got out and simply walked away.

A television station employee noticed the out of place car and called the police.

The suspects came back later in another car. Once they saw police, they left.

“I guess my only thought is that they did a drive-by and got shot back.”

Yocum reported the car stolen on Thursday.

She left it running under her carport. When she came out to go to work, it was gone.

“My first reaction was like ‘where….where is my car?'”

Now decorated with a flat tire and bullet holes, Yocum isn’t comfortable driving her own car.

“I’m kinda scared to drive it after it’s been shot at. I’m scared somebody might be looking for it…to shoot at it again.”

Yocum says now she’ll work on getting the car repaired.