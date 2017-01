NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A section of Route 50 has been shut down while firefighters battle a structure fire at Neville’s Upholstery in Northumberland.

County fire officials say Route 50 is closed between Colbrook Road and Rimbrave Terrance.

Officials say the call for the fire came in around 9:14 a.m. Monday morning.

