Red Cross: Desperate need for blood donations in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross has put out an emergency call that it is in desperate need of blood donors.

The Red Cross says there are a number of reasons for the shortage.

One is the busy holiday schedules where people have less time to sit down and give blood. Another is the weather with nearly 100 blood drives that were canceled in December due to snowstorms.

Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.

If you are interesting helping you can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center:

Albany Everett Road Blood Donation Center

33 Everett Rd.

Albany, NY 12205

Monday: 7a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Albany

Albany

1/10/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 113 Holland Avenue

1/10/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Empire State Plaza New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, 3 Empire State Plaza

1/11/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse next to Hallmark Store

1/12/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue

1/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., South Colonie Teachers, 329 Sand Creek Road

1/18/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse next to Hallmark Store

1/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Westmere Fire District, 1741 Western Avenue

Cohoes

1/16/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cohoes-Waterford Elks, 45 N Mohawk Street

Delmar

1/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Avenue

Guilderland

1/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue

Latham

1/12/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New York State School Boards Association, 24 Century Hill Drive, Suite 200

Medusa

1/21/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Rensselaerville Volunteer Ambulance, 380 Fox Creek Road

_______________

Fulton

Gloversville

1/17/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Nathan Littauer Hospital, 99 East State Street

Johnstown

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 308 North Comrie Avenue

_______________



Rensselaer

Berlin

1/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 17 South Main Street

East Greenbush

1/16/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., East Greenbush Community Library, 10 Community Way

Nassau

1/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Marys Church, 26 Church Street

Rensselaer

1/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rensselaer Fire Dept., 2 St. Francis Place

Troy

1/13/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Troy Boys and Girls Club, 1700 7th Avenue

_______________

Saratoga

Ballston Spa

1/17/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Boulevard, Bldg. 2

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town of Milton Community Center, 310 Northline Road

Clifton Park

1/12/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1593 Crescent Road

1/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1450, 275 Grooms Road

Corinth

1/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA of Saratoga Corinth Branch, 119 Gabriel Road

Gansevoort

1/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wilton Fire Department, 270 Ballard Road

Greenfield Center

1/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenfield Community Center, 25 Wilton Road

Malta

1/14/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2776 Route 9

Mechanicville

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., All Saints on the Hudson, 52 Williams Road

Saratoga Springs

1/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marriott Courtyard, 11 Excelsior Avenue

1/14/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rising Sun Masonic Lodge, 687 North Broadway

1/17/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Capital District Developmental Disabilities Services Offices, 3 Care Lane

Wilton

1/12/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., DA Collins, 269 Ballard Road

_______________

Schenectady

Schenectady

1/11/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Union College, 807 Union Street

1/16/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lowe’s Niskayuna, Mohawk Commons, 422 Balltown Road

1/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Capital Living Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre, 526 Altamont Avenue

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bright Hope Center, 1856 State Street

_______________

Schoharie

Middleburgh

1/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley, 24 Wells Avenue

Schoharie

1/9/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Schoharie County ARC, 121 Opportunity Drive

_______________

Warren

Glens Falls

1/10/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Glens Falls National Bank, 20 South Street

1/12/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park Street

1/13/2017: 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park Street

1/20/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Church, 54 Bay Street

North Creek

1/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Adirondack Tri-County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Inc., 112 Ski Bowl Road

_______________

Washington

Cambridge

1/14/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Legion Post 634, 2106 Route 22

Greenwich

1/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., BPOE 2223, Route 40

Hartford

1/16/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hartford Fire Department, Route149 and Route 40

Salem

1/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, W. Broadway