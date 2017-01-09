NY Gov. Cuomo to kick off state of the state road trip

By Published:
cuomo-excelsior-scholarship-free-tuition

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver a state of the state address in New York City, one of six speeches planned for locations around the state this week.

The Democratic governor will deliver his remarks at the World Trade Center Monday before traveling to Buffalo for a second speech.

Additional addresses are planned for Long Island, Westchester County, Syracuse and Albany later in the week.

Governors traditionally deliver the address to lawmakers in the state Capitol, but Cuomo’s administration says this year’s approach is an effort to communicate directly with New Yorkers.

Top lawmakers are skipping the speeches in a sign of the tense relationship between lawmakers and Cuomo. Many lawmakers blame the governor for killing their first pay raise in 18 years last month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s