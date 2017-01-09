NY AG seeks to ban drug with claims of providing better memory

The Associated Press Published:
eric_schneiderman_flag_ap_img

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A government lawsuit seeks to ban a popular memory loss dietary supplement marketed to seniors, saying there’s no scientific evidence to support its claims.

Democratic New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE’-dur-muhn) and the Federal Trade Commission filed the lawsuit Monday against Madison, Wisconsin-based Quincy Bioscience, maker of Prevagen (PREH’-vuh-jehn). The lawsuit seeks a ban on further claims about Prevagen’s effectiveness, refunds for consumers and civil penalties.

Prevagen is sold at major retailers and is advertised as being “clinically shown” to support “clearer thinking” and to “improve memory within 90 days.”

Schneiderman says Quincy Bioscience based its claims primarily on a study that failed to show a statistically significant improvement in memory.

Quincy Bioscience says it “vehemently disagrees” with the allegations. It calls the lawsuit an “example of government overreach and regulators extinguishing innovation.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s