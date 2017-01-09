Meeting to address health concerns from PFOA being held in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont Health Department will host a meeting in Bennington for people possibly affected by PFOA to talk about health concerns.

State officials say contaminated water supplies were identified last spring near the now-closed Chemfab in North Bennington.

They say hundreds of people were exposed to the chemical and have shown elevated levels of the potentially cancer-causing chemical in their blood.

The meeting will be held on January 26 at the Tishman Lecture Hall on the Bennington College campus. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.