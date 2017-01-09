Local animal rescue helping farm deal with nearly 100 feral cats

OLD CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local animal rescue is helping a farm in Columbia County grapple with nearly 100 feral cats.

Little Brook Farm in Old Chatham says it’s a persistent problem where feral cats are being dropped off at local farms in the middle of the night.

The cats aren’t spayed or neutered and become costly for farmers who either have to care for them or watch them starve.

“I asked them once what they normally buy for food – it was 80 pounds a week and seven cases of wet food,” Lynn Cross, of Little Brook Farm, said. “That’s what they’ve been buying on their own and feeding all of these cats that don’t belong to them.”

Animalkind in Hudson and Sheep Meadow Animal Hospital in Ghent are also helping with spays and medical work.