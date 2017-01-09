Gov. Cuomo: NY can absorb closing of Indian Point nuke plant

The Associated Press Published:
Credit: NY Governor's Office
Credit: NY Governor's Office

NEW YORK (AP) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will be able to make up for lost electricity generation after the aging Indian Point nuclear power plant shuts down in 2021.

The Democrat today confirmed that Entergy Corp. will shut down the plant along the Hudson River north of New York City. The governor argues that operating a nuclear plant so close to a major population center is a potential safety hazard.

Indian Point produces 2,000 megawatts of electrical power – about a quarter of the power used in New York City and Westchester County.

Cuomo says transmission upgrades and efficiency measures equaling more than 700 megawatts are already in-service. He says other generation resources ready to come online by 2021 will help generate more than enough electrical power to replace Indian Point’s capacity.

