Funeral service held for Albany firefighter who passed away last week

Web Staff Published:
oleary-wake

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Downtown Albany was packed Monday morning as hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Albany Firefighter William O’Leary.

The funeral was held at the Church of Saint Mary on Capitol Hill.

O’Leary was a 16 year veteran of the Albany Fire Department and worked for the City of Rensselaer.

He died of a heart attack last Monday at just 52 years old.

Friends and loved ones say O’Leary  had a significant impact on their lives and say he was very outgoing, friendly, and extremely helpful to anyone in need.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s