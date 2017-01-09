Funeral service held for Albany firefighter who passed away last week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Downtown Albany was packed Monday morning as hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Albany Firefighter William O’Leary.

The funeral was held at the Church of Saint Mary on Capitol Hill.

O’Leary was a 16 year veteran of the Albany Fire Department and worked for the City of Rensselaer.

He died of a heart attack last Monday at just 52 years old.

Friends and loved ones say O’Leary had a significant impact on their lives and say he was very outgoing, friendly, and extremely helpful to anyone in need.