Following 2 deaths, urgent reminders of snowmobiling safety

EDINBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Great Sacandaga Lake is a popular spot for snowmobilers to enjoy the winter, but it is also known as a lake that has claimed many lives.

On Saturday, 37-year-old Jonathan Cooper died while riding his snowmobile. He hit a rock on the lake and was thrown off.

On December 23, a similar incident happened to Henry Ross III where he also struck a rock.

Argyle Town Supervisor Bob Henke is a former environmental conservation officer. He used to patrol various lakes.

Henke said this isn’t the first winter where several deaths have taken place at the Great Sacandaga Lake.

“Snowmobiles don’t have the greatest light,” he said. “They’re very easy because these high powered machines drive the lights. Just have a good time and take it easy.”

While the cause of both accidents are until investigation, Henke said traveling at a high speed is typically a common mistake.

“Most of the really bad accidents to involve speed, and they usually involve an area the person’s not familiar with,” he said.

Jay Stearms snowmobiles every day and is very familiar with the lake.

“It freezes, and it’s flat, and then it’s good to ride the whole winter,” he said. “This lake is changing so there are things that change every year to year and day to day sometimes.”

For someone who’s been snowmobiling for a while, Stearms offered tips with the hopes of preventing another tragic accident.

“Common mistakes that people make are they ride alone; they go out unprepared; they don’t preview the weather and the conditions,” he said.

Those who knew Cooper are organizing a run in memory of him.