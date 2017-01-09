Deputy, community save cat stuck in garage door

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WCMH) — A veteran deputy in Louisiana came to the rescue of a cat who was stuck in the top of a garage door.

Deputy Mike Scott was called to a home where an animal was reportedly stuck in the residence. He arrived on scene and discovered several neighbors and construction workers at the house trying to help.

Scott and the other people removed the upper frame molding and were able to get the cat out alive.

The homeowner told Deputy Scott that his home had been flooded, and that he left earlier that day to get some lumber for repairs. He said Bella the cat must have been asleep on the garage door when he left.

Bella, surprisingly, did not have any noticeable injuries.

Scott said he is not a cat person, but he wouldn’t want any kind of animal to suffer.