ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are working to repair a water main break near the “5 Corners” intersection in Rotterdam.

Water will be shut off for homes and businesses in that area while that’s underway, likely well into Sunday morning.

Duanesburg Road (NYS Route 7) from the 5 Corners intersection to Phillip Street will be closed while repairs are made.

Traffic is advised to follow posted detours.