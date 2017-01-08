Video shows moment Fort Lauderdale airport gunman opened fire

(NEWS10) – New video has been released of 26-year-old Esteban Santiago moments before he opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The video obtained by TMZ shows Santiago walking calmly through baggage claim just behind a man and two boys. He then pulls out a gun from his waistband and starts firing and then runs off camera.

Santiago, who was wearing a blue sweater with black stripes on the shoulders and carrying a jacket, enters the screen draws his weapon and appears to fire it three times.

You can see people diving to the floor to take cover.

Airport spokesman Greg Myer said “We are aware of the video on TMZ. There is currently an investigation involving law enforcement looking into the matter.”

Broward County Sheriff’s could not be reached for comment.

Santiago admitted to planning the assault that killed five people and left several others wounded, according to a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors.

Click here to watch video. WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.