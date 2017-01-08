UAlbany men’s basketball falls 72-70 after Stony Brook makes comeback

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The UAlbany men’s basketball team fell victim to a 21-0 Stony Brook game-ending run, being defeated 72-70 on Long Island on Saturday afternoon.

UAlbany (9-8, 0-2 AE) led by as much as 21 and had a 70-51 advantage with 5:55 left. Stony Brook (7-8, 2-0 AE) scored the game’s final 21 points, with Tyrrell Sturdivant hitting the game-winning lay up with one second left.

“You have to give Stony Brook credit as a lot of teams would have packed it in, but they didn’t,” said UAlbany coach Will Brown. “[Stony Brook] played hard and hit some tough shots.”

As a team, UAlbany shot 56% from the floor and outrebounded SBU 30-28. The Seawolves got the advantage from the free throw line, going 20-for-24 from the charity stripe.

Joe Cremo led the Great Danes in numerous categories, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mike Rowley had 12 points while David Nichols got 11 points, three assists and three boards.

Lucas Woodhouse tallied 21 points, including 8-for-8 from the line, and six assists. Sturdivant concluded with eight points and 10 rebounds.

UAlbany found early success in the paint, with a lay up by Rowley off an inbound and a putback by Greig Stire giving the Great Danes a 4-1 advantage.

UAlbany did not allow a basket in the opening 2:30 and just one in the first six-and-a-half minutes, using a Nichols corner three, two fast break baskets and a stutter step lay up by Stire to complete a 9-0 run and lead 13-3, leading to a Stony Brook timeout at 13:27 in the 1st.

SBU started to hit its threes, leading to an 8-2 spurt by the home team to pull within six. Back-to-back scores in the paint by Jaraan Lands on a fast break lay up and Travis Charles on a jumper by the baseline made it 23-13 UAlbany with nine minutes to go in the opening half.

UAlbany’s defense continued to hold off Stony Brook, not allowing back-to-back baskets the entire half. The Great Danes continued to find success underneath, with Charles hitting layups and Lands drawing a pair of charges. A Charles lay up from Cremo with two seconds left in the period put UAlbany up 37-24 at the break.

Following a Cremo jumper to begin the second half, Stony Brook hit three shots in a row, beginning with two Junior Saintel field goals, to pull to within seven. UAlbany ended the run with a Stire free throw and Rowley turnaround lay up. After an SBU basket, Stire found a streaking Marqueese Grayson for a lay up, then drew a charge on Kameron Mitchell to push UAlbany up 44-34 with 16:11 left.

UAlbany built a run off that Grayson lay up, continuing with a Cremo corner three off an inbounds and a Rowley lay up to complete a 7-0 run and push the Great Danes up 49-35. UAlbany kept countering SBU baskets, with Nichols hitting another deep three to make it 54-38 UAlbany with 12:30 left to play.

UAlbany continued to play strong defense and hit shots the other way when its opponent did. A Dallas Ennema three-pointer in the corner made it 68-47 UAlbany with 7:02 remaining.

Primarily drawing contact and getting to the free throw line, Stony Brook started to chip away at the deficit. With 5:55 left, Rowley hit a lay up to put UAlbany ahead 70-51.

Sturdivant and Woodhouse continued to get to the line and hit free throws as SBU started to come back. Woodhouse added a three with 4:16 left to get the Seawolves within single digits at 70-61

After two more Woodhouse free throws, UAlbany held on three Stony Brook chances in one possession, but lost the ball after a missed free throw. Stony Brook scored on the next three possessions to tie the game up at 70-70.

Ennema stole the ball up top of the arc with 43 seconds left to get UAlbany possession, but a turnover gave the ball back to Stony Brook, Sturdivant hit a lay up with one second left to give Stony Brook the 72-70 win.

UAlbany will have its conference home opener on Wednesday, January 11th, hosting New Hampshire at the SEFCU Arena at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the UAlbany ticket office at ualbanysports.com/tickets or by calling 518-442-DANE.