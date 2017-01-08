State Police investigating fatal snowmobile accident in the Town of Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, NY (NEWS10) – Mayfield State Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident in the Town of Edinburgh.

Troopers and Edinburgh firefighters responded to the Great Sacandaga Lake just off of the North Shore Road around 8:12pm for a reported serious personal injury snowmobile accident.

The victim, 37-year-old Jonathan Cooper of Edinburgh, was operating a snowmobile in a southeasterly direction on the lake, when his snowmobile struck a rock that was protruding from the lake’s surface.

Cooper was ejected from the snowmobile. Despite life-saving efforts, Cooper was produced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.